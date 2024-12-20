The Houston Rockets Are a Different Team When Shots Fall
The Houston Rockets finally got a look at how they wanted the offense to look this season. The team shot efficiently in the paint and had an excellent three-point shooting night against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Houston's shooting hasn't been dependable recently, so this type of showing may instill some confidence in some of their shooters.
Simply put, the Rockets had one of their best shooting nights of the season from long range. They converted over 43 percent on the deep ball on 39 attempts. That efficiency is unsustainable for most teams in the NBA, but the best teams are able to find consistent shooting throughout the season.
The Rockets have been anything but consistent in that area. In fact, they have the third-worst three-point percentage in the league at about 32 percent. That level of poor shooting has the chance to bite Houston late in the season. It's already bitten the Rockets after their two poor offensive outings in the elimination rounds of the NBA Cup.
Houston's shooting gallery is comprised of players who are all streaky in their own respects. Each of those players happened to have good shooting games at the same time against New Orleans.
Dillon Brooks led the barrage for Houston with six three-pointers on 10 attempts. Jalen Green added four three-pointers and Jabari Smith Jr. contributed three. Fred VanVleet and Aaron Holiday converted on a pair of three-pointers each.
Those players are the ones usually counted on to make those shots from range. It's been on rare occasions that each of those players shoots well all in the same game. The Rockets definitely took advantage of the strong shooting in a blowout win.
Hot shooting led to so many different advantages for Houston.
Green had a strong game offensively, scoring 34 points to lead the team. Fred VanVleet distributed the ball for nine assists to just two turnovers. The ball moved a little faster on the break and in the half-court, and Alperen Sengun finally had some of his teammates pay off his passes from the post with assists. Sengun finished with seven helpers and was one of four players who finished with five or more assists.
The floor opened up for their slashers, and the Pelicans' defense couldn't do much to halt Houston's attacks to the rim. It was especially difficult to stop the drives because of the Rockets' deep threat.
The Pelicans have one of the worst defenses in the league, so some of the shots at the rim and from three were virtually uncontested. However, an open shot isn't a guaranteed make, so the Rockets deserve a lot of credit for converting at a high clip.
Maybe this is true for all teams, but the Rockets are truly a different team when their shots are falling. Houston, unlike many other top teams, doesn't have much of a counter on offense when its jump-shooting isn't connecting. The Rockets rely on their defense, but they don't have much else to depend on when they need to score.
Hot shooting nights like Houston's victory over New Orleans awaken the possibility of the Rockets becoming a more consistent team from three-point range. They're a long way from being a 'good' shooting team, but some more consistency could provide some positive affirmations for a team that's still trying to find its way offensively.
