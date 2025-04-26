The Houston Rockets to Host Watch Parties for Games 3 and 4
The Houston Rockets are gearing up for Game 3 in San Francisco, where they take on the Golden State Warriors. They have a chance to go up 2-1 in their best-of-seven series. The Rockets dropped Game 1 at the Toyota Center on Sunday night, as they had one of their worst shooting games of the season.
The Rockets bounced back in Game 2 with a dominant performance. Green scored 38 points, six assists, four rebounds, and a game-high-tying three steals. He also had one of his better defensive performances of the season, doing a great job guarding Steph Curry throughout the game.
Green spoke about what he has experienced in his first two ever playoff games.
“It was more so mindset,” Green said of the turnaround at Toyota Center. “That first game, the lights were bright. The crowd was here. The court looked huge. So yeah, I couldn’t really get a chance to settle in. My legs was a little shaky. But, you know, that’s part of it. Went through it and I feel like I did a good job answering back.”
The Rockets are now heading on the road and Friday they received a nice send off as they boarded their plan to California.
With the Rockets on the road for the next few days, they are hosting watch parties for Games 3 and 4. For Saturday night's game on ABC, there will be a watch party at Little Woodrow's in Webster starting at 7 p.m. Clutch the Bear will attend, and there will be Michelob specials all night. Additionally, Saturday night's game will only be on ABC as ESPN has exclusive rights to it, so it will not be televised on Space City Home Network.
For Monday's Game 4, there will be a watch party at Little Woodrow's EaDo, located at 801 St Emanuel St, Houston, TX 77003. Game 4, unlike Game 3, will be televised on Space City Home Network.
The Rockets will return to Houston for Game 5 on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. As of now, we don't know if there will be a Game 6, but if the series does go that far, it will be back in San Francisco. Rockets on SI will have all the latest news and notes throughout the series, so make sure to follow us throughout the Rockets' playoff run.