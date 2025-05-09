The Jalen Green Dilemma: Do the Houston Rockets Move On This Summer?
The general reputation surrounding an NBA player doesn't reach full fruition until he gets to the postseason in front of a national or even global audience. As much as there are die-hard basketball fans who know everything about every team, the casual hoops watcher will really only get the narrative of a player in the postseason when everyone is watching.
That means the general narrative surrounding Jalen Green is in a tough spot. And it isn't just the casual fans who believe this.
Green was mostly given a pass for his inconsistencies during his first few seasons with the Houston Rockets. The 23-year-old has always been a one-dimensional player, and while he's a good scorer, he isn't great.
Green averaged 21 points this past season, but shot 42.3% from the field and 35.4% from three. He has yet to shoot over 43% from the field and 36% from three in his career, and we just wrapped up year four. That should be alarming if you're the Rockets.
Houston took a major leap in its rebuild, snatching the second seed in the West at 52-30, so Green's struggles were mitigated in the eyes of the public. He did display some elite scoring stretches, including averaging 25.7 points on 47-43-89 shooting splits throughout January of this year. It just didn't stay consistent.
The playoffs were perhaps the lowest point of the guard's early NBA career. Aside from a 38-point outburst in Game 2 of the first round, Green failed to put up over 12 points in any other game, and couldn't crack 37.5% shooting from the field. Games 1, 3, 4, and 7 saw single-digit performances.
If Green were able to produce in other areas of the game, then the problem wouldn't be so prominent, but the fact that he's a pure scorer means he didn't do the one thing he's known for.
Houston has been rumored to be in play for a superstar for months now. After Kevin Durant's murky trade deadline fiasco with the Phoenix Suns, many believe the Rockets are his best suitor this summer. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is also entering major conversations as his team has failed to produce any success around him.
Green has been included in many mock trades for these superstars, and given that he has a three-year, $106 million extension kicking in next season, Houston can make a deal work with him being one of the bigger return pieces.
The question is, are the Rockets willing to make such a move? Houston has been adamant on keeping its young core together and watching it develop, but it seems like Green has plateaued.
It's harsh to criticize a player in his first postseason series. Perhaps Green can finally turn it around next year. However, no signs are pointing to it happening, and Houston could be growing impatient with the lack of a go-to superstar on offense.
