The Rockets Are on the Grizzlies' Heels
After some of the most difficult play of the season, the Rockets are just one game away from tying the Memphis Grizzlies, who currently hold the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Memphis has had its share of issues leading to a drop in the standings, and the Denver Nuggets have continued a stretch of stellar play to climb to the No. 2 seed. Despite Houston's descent in the standings, its still just 1.5 games behind a tie with the Nuggets to potentially reclaim the second seed.
The Los Angeles Lakers are also in the mix as the current No. 4 seed. The Lakers have quietly played some of their best basketball recently, even before the addition of superstar Luka Doncic. Los Angeles has won five straight games and lost only two games in its last 13 outings. Doncic adds another layer to the Lakers' offense, and the defense has been strong during their recent winning streak.
Memphis holds the next-highest spot in the standings after a stretch of inconsistent play. It lost five of the last eight games after a four-game winning streak that began with a victory against Houston. The Grizzlies have consistently been one of the best teams in the West, even when Ja Morant missed games. It helps to have an All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year in Jaren Jackson Jr. to hold things down while the leader sits, but Memphis has had to struggle for wins recently. In their last eight games, their combined margin of victory is 11 points during their three wins. Their average margin of defeat during the same period was over nine points per game.
The Denver Nuggets hold the second seed in the West despite splitting their last four games. Denver leapfrogged several positions with a nine-game winning streak prior. Granted, eight of their nine wins came against teams that aren't currently in postseason seeding. The Nuggets have beaten lesser opponents and gotten mixed results in their most recent games. They're preparing to take on a Boston Celtics team reeling from a letdown loss after relinquishing a big lead.
To overcome any Western Conference contenders, the Rockets look to pick up some crucial wins over the next few weeks. They'll play tough competition in the first two weeks of March, including games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Orlando Magic.
Houston can't afford any more slip-ups against teams outside of the Play-In with several impending games against top-tier talent. However, in their last 23 games of the season, they have only six games scheduled against teams that are the No. 11 seed or below. The Rockets will play many teams over the next month and a half that will join Houston in the postseason.
It would take another extended losing streak to fall below the fifth seed, so Houston seems safe from dropping into Play-In position. The Rockets aren't content with losing home-court advantage after holding the No. 2 seed through significant portions of the season. However, there are openings for the Rockets to continue their climb and close the gap between the teams above them in the standings.
