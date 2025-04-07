The Rockets Are Peaking at the Perfect Time
The Houston Rockets have succeeded at a high level this season, winning 50 games for the first time since the 2018-19 season. They've had their fair share of down moments, with several losing streaks in 2025 and inconsistent play with individual players. However, the Rockets are beating some good teams at the end of the season. They hope to continue their success through the last games of the regular season and into the playoffs.
The Rockets' most recent win against the Golden State Warriors is a snapshot at how Houston has won so consistently this season. They don't rely solely on one player for offense or defense. The Rockets have contributors on both sides of the court. Some players contribute defensively, and some produce offensively. Every player provides a little of both, and Houston is fine with any player taking the lead in games.
Dillon Brooks led the team in scoring against the Warriors with 24 points. Jalen Green led the team in scoring in six of their last 10 games. During that stretch, the Rockets have been led by Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Fred VanVleet.
Each player has a chance to put up big numbers and lead the team offensively. The Rockets excel at recognizing when a player is having a big night and find ways to keep feeding them the ball while creating opportunities for themselves.
Most postseason teams have one or two players they'll depend on to take and make the lion's share of shots throughout the playoffs. While Green and Sengun are likely the high-volume, go-to guys during the postseason, any player can take over the burden offensively.
There are a few players Houston relies on who are uniquely talented at defense. Brooks and Thompson are the two best perimeter defenders on the team. Houston relies on that duo, as well as Tari Eason, to slow down opposing teams' top players.
Stephen Curry for the Warriors was the latest star to struggle against the Rockets. Thompson's assignment for much of the game was to focus on Curry. There were several possessions where he didn't even look at the play happening away from Curry, face-guarding the future hall-of-famer and following him around screens.
Curry's only basket came at the end of the first half on a shot with a high degree of difficulty. The rest of the team backed up Thompson's performance with solid team defense, and the Rockets held one of the league's hottest teams under 100 points for the first time in almost two weeks.
Houston has just three games remaining, and the team has some difficult matchups before the season concludes. The Rockets likely won't lose their spot in the standings as they have a sizable lead over the Los Angeles Lakers. However, they hope the momentum they've built in the past several weeks continues through the end of the regular season and into their first playoff series in five years.