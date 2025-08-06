The Rockets' Big Men Give Necessary Defensive Depth
The Houston Rockets have made some moves to add depth to their roster of big men. The collection of bigs in Houston provides various skills that can improve the Rockets' chances of keeping their big men fresh throughout the season. Offensively, being able to set screens for ball handlers like Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Fred VanVleet and Reed Sheppard is their main contribution.
However, the team's defense and rebounding could see a significant boost from the centers and bigger forwards on the squad.
Everything starts with Alperen Sengun, one of the team's best players and a talented scorer. Sengun became a much better defender last season, anchoring one of the league's top five defenses.
Sengun was much quicker with his feet, and he was able to handle a more strenuous defensive scheme than just dropping back into coverage. While Sengun is not a switch-everything type of defender, he uses his quick hands and anticipation to contribute to the team defense.
Sengun can switch on to an island on occasion, but he's no match for elite ball handlers on a switch.
One player better equipped to handle switches is Jabari Smith Jr. He is even quicker on his feet, and he uses his length effectively to contest and block away shots at the rim. Smith Jr. had some difficulties guarding ball handlers last season, struggling to use his length to discourage shots against him. This year, he will have to prove he is a capable defender at any position. His ability to space the floor will ensure he gets significant minutes on the floor, so his defense will have to continue being strong to maintain a starting spot.
While Smith Jr. is technically a big who can pair nicely with Sengun, the Rockets found plenty of success pairing Sengun with Steven Adams.
Adams has consistently been one of the toughest players in the league, as well as one of the best rebounders. He makes things easier for shooters by cleaning the offensive glass, and he helps Sengun by matching up with the opponent's true center, while Sengun can isolate against a smaller defender.
The most traditional center on the roster is the returning Clint Capela. He's a rim-running, shot-contesting big man who can help keep Adams and Sengun rested next season. His contributions on defense will likely be at the rim as a player who can send shots back and make them more difficult for offensive players.
The Rockets have spent considerable focus on addressing their big man depth; they may reap the benefits next season.