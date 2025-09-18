The Rockets' Boast One Of Their Deepest Teams Ever
With a little over a month until the Houston Rockets begin the 2025-26 regular season, the front office is feeling confident that it has created a team capable of truly competing for an NBA Championship. The Rockets have created several contending teams throughout their history that featured all-time greats like Hakeem Olajuwon and James Harden. However, their most competitive teams featured great depth behind their leaders to create a more well-rounded team.
This year's Rockets have the top-tier talent in Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Sengun. Outside of those top three players is a collection of depth talent that may rival the deepest teams the franchise has ever created.
Houston built this team with several priorities for its players. Draftees and free agents must be able to play with great effort on defense, be consistently competitive, and be willing to sacrifice their body or role for the good of the team.
Each player on the team holds those qualities, and they have had to use them in real time throughout this new era of Rockets basketball.
Tari Eason provides some of the best effort on the team. His offensive production is nearly entirely from effort plays, causing fast break opportunities with his defense or pulling down offensive rebounds on the other side of the floor.
Jabari Smith Jr. has had to sacrifice his role at times to help the team. After beginning his career as a consistent starter, Smith Jr. played his first NBA games from the bench this season as Thompson's game began to ascend.
In the postseason, Smith Jr. was still an impact player despite coming in from the bench. He didn't allow his diminished role to diminish his effort and impact.
Steven Adams also made an impact in the postseason, helping the Rockets dominate on the boards throughout the season when he was healthy. The addition of Clint Capela should help the Rockets continue to do the same next season.
The Rockets called Reed Sheppard potentially their most talented offensive player, but he just hasn't been able to show the same during NBA games. He'll have many more opportunities next season, as he'll likely be the first guard off the bench to fill in for Fred VanVleet when he needs rest during games.
The talent of the Rockets' bench matches up with any of the league's best teams. With such a well-rounded team, Houston has given itself a chance to be one of the deepest in the league and one of the deepest in franchise history.