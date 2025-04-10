The Rockets Can Sit Back and Watch the Chaos
The Houston Rockets are in an unfamiliar position in their recent history. While they are accustomed to having little to play for in the final games of the regular season, they are not accustomed to having the postseason looming afterward. Houston is the confirmed second seed in the West, and the team is resting its players in preparation for a first-round series against a quality opponent, regardless of who takes the seventh seed.
The Rockets are getting some valuable rest before the postseason begins.
Houston had a bullpen game against the LA Clippers. Jalen Green was the only starter playing for the Rockets, but the team still battled for most of the game. Eventually, the Clippers disrupted Houston's offense and dominated the defense. While LA played against a Houston defense without some of its best defensive players, such as Dillon Brooks and Amen Thompson, the Clippers still delivered a strong performance shooting the ball.
The Rockets don't have much to play for, but the Clippers have everything on the line for the rest of the season. They are in a tight race in the standings, holding the fourth seed after their victory against Houston. However, there's just a two-game difference in the loss column from the third to the eighth seed.
With two games remaining, the rest of the West is trying their best to find a few wins and control their destiny.
Some Western Conference teams have become vulnerable in recent weeks. The Denver Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies fired their head coaches, and they haven't played as well since. Other teams are trying to take advantage as the Clippers, the Golden State Warriors, and the Minnesota Timberwolves attempt to climb the standings late in the season.
Many teams in the West will play each other to end the season. The Warriors and the Clippers will face off in the season finale. The Rockets take on both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Nuggets to end the season. The Nuggets will face the Grizzlies before the finale against Houston, while Memphis will play that game against Denver on the second night of a back-to-back that begins with a game against Minnesota.
These games will all have a significant impact on the standings and the order of postseason teams in the West. The Rockets are fortunate to have their spot secured and do not have to participate in the scramble for playoff positioning.
Houston is focusing on the impending postseason with nothing left to accomplish in the regular season. The Rockets are seeking health and momentum as they wait to see who their first-round opponent might be.