The Rockets Can Win It All Under The Right Circumstances
Few teams stand in the league's upper echelon, capable of winning a championship and sustaining success for multiple years. The Houston Rockets will try to prove they've reached that caliber starting next season, after the addition of several veterans has given their contention hopes a shot in the arm.
While the pieces are together for Houston to compete, the team will still need the best version of its new acquisitions and returning players to match the performance of other top teams. The Rockets will also need some fortune with health and postseason matchups to realize their potential as a championship-contending team.
The Rockets have several players who are known quantities at this point in their respective careers.
Kevin Durant is one of the league's best scorers ever; his efficiency and volume make him still one of the league's current best scorers. The Rockets can expect him to drop 25 or more points nearly every time he touches the floor.
Fred VanVleet is a known factor as well, providing ball security and deep-range shooting to help keep the offense moving. While he may not be one of the team's strongest defenders, he isn't a liability on that end unless he has a significant size disadvantage.
Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela, and Steven Adams are all players who have spent several years establishing their brand of basketball. Finney-Smith is a prolific shooter from the catch, Capela is a rim roller and lob catcher, while Adams is a glass cleaner who can also roll to the rim after setting firm screens.
The Rockets need each of these players to have their standard performance to help raise the floor for the Rockets. The experience throughout the roster could help the younger players navigate difficult competition, especially in the postseason.
Houston also needs improvement from its young players. Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun will be expected to lead the offense along with Durant next season. The young duo has the greatest upside for any player on the team, and Houston will likely rely on the two to provide a high level of defense and scoring, respectively. Jabari Smith Jr. is another young player the Rockets are hoping reaches a new level next season.
Even if each of the team's players contributes the way they hope, the Rockets still need to enter the postseason with a relatively healthy squad. The healthiest teams find a way to win in the postseason, and injuries have played a major role in several of the league's championships in the past decade.
If the Rockets are fortunate with health, they'll need to be fortunate with matchups as well. Meeting one of the Western Conference's top teams too soon could provide a difficult challenge, especially if Houston faces a team with more continuity and chemistry. A win against a top team would be an impressive addition to the resume, but it could also lead to an untimely defeat if they can't meet the challenge.
The Rockets could be right in the thick of things near the end of the season if their best-case scenarios happen. It's entirely possible for things to line up perfectly for Houston to win this year. One team gets its ideal scenario every season, and those are usually the teams that win championships.