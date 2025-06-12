The Rockets Can't Forget About Jabari Smith Jr.
The Houston Rockets' rise to contention was driven by the internal development of their young players. The franchise committed to a rebuild through the draft, and it was rewarded with several players who provide elite skills for the team. The development of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson has been a major topic within the team as the organization searches for its next franchise-altering player.
While finding a franchise player is crucial for any team, the Rockets must also consider their other projects as they develop their top young players. Jabari Smith Jr. is worth the investment in his game, and he could be a key piece to a championship-contending team if he can continue to improve.
Smith Jr. provides a unique skill set on the team. His length gives him a defensive advantage, and it also helps him hit shots over the top of shorter defenders. Not many players in the NBA can block his shots, making his much-improved deep-range shot a dangerous weapon.
He was also one of the young players on the team who seemed ready for the moment against the Golden State Warriors during the postseason.
Some of the team's young players seemed overwhelmed, as even Tari Eason made defensive mistakes that aren't reflective of how he usually plays. Smith Jr., on the other hand, played a key role in keeping the team close in the playoffs by hitting timely threes and providing versatility on defense.
Smith Jr. knocked down some key three-pointers in the clutch to help the Rockets battle in the final moments of games. He has already proven his current value, but his potential value makes Smith Jr. an enticing prospect.
There are a few places Smith Jr. can still improve to become a crucial piece to Houston's efforts.
He can continue to improve his shooting to become a dynamo scorer who can explode at any time, similar to former Golden State player Klay Thompson or the Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. The threat of his shooting with his length is a dangerous combination if his teammates can create open shots for him.
Creating open shots is another place Smith Jr. can improve, whether attacking closeouts or shooting mid-range shots in the middle of the floor.
Smith Jr. has proven he is capable of hitting mid-range shots a high rate, and his turnaround jumper in the paint can become a true weapon if developed properly. He may be further from being able to attack closeouts consistently, but he'd be a much more dangerous player if he can figure out that part of his game.
Smith Jr. could become an integral part of Houston's contention, and it would serve the team well to dedicate the same resources and time towards his development as some of the other young players.