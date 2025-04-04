The Rockets Continue to Give Back, Unveil Renovations to Moses Leroy Park
The Houston Rockets earned their 50th win on Wednesday night as they defeated the Utah Jazz at the Toyota Center. The win clinched the Rockets' first playoff appearance since 2020. However, the Rockets are not just excelling on the court, they are also making a difference off the court.
Since the day the Rockets came to Houston from San Diego, they have been involved in helping the community. From helping to rebuild houses to passing out groceries during the holidays and helping the Houston community after major disasters, the Rockets have made it a point to help Houstonians.
The Rockets continued supporting the community Thursday as the Fertitta family, the Rockets, Memorial Hermann, and Houston Parks & Recreation unveiled renovations at Moses Leroy Park. Today's event marks the Rockets' third collaboration with Memorial Hermann and HPARD. It is part of the Rockets' commitment to enrich the lives of youth by improving basketball courts in underserved communities.
The Rockets held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to signal the official opening of the renovated court. After the ribbon-cutting, Houston Rockets President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr, Rockets guard Reed Sheppard, and former Rocket Gerald Green spoke to the media about the season and the ceremony.
Rockets on SI asked Sheppard if games like the one he had against Utah gives him more confidence.
“The cool thing about last night was seeing my teammates' reaction on the bench," Sheppard said.
Sheppard also talked about how much it meant to him to be able to give back to the community in his rookie season, and Green also spoke to the media about how much it meant to him to continue helping his hometown.
“It means more sometimes than wins and losses," Sheppard said.
Green, born and raised in Houston, has been an ambassador to the city for decades. Green last played for the Rockets in the 2018-19 season, and even though that was his last NBA season, Green won a G League Championship with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2022.
Even though the Rockets are making the playoffs for the first time since 2020, they have been making an impact off the court year in and year out.