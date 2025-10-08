The Rockets Could Be In For An Intense Division Battle
As the preseason continues, the Houston Rockets are trying to tune up their performance before the regular season begins. Though Houston is set to have one of its best teams of the decade, the rest of the Western Conference is also sending out some elite squads. Some of the top teams in the West are currently in their respective franchise's greatest eras. The Rockets have some strong competition close to home, as the Southwest Division is set to be highly competitive.
The Rockets have strong reason to believe they can be the top team in the division. Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson have the opportunity to be an impactful trio. Their skill sets complement each other and give the Rockets several options to succeed.
Improvement from Sengun on defense and offensive improvement from Thompson increase the team's ceiling for the upcoming season.
The San Antonio Spurs also have some improving young players who should be taking large roles into this season.
Victor Wembanyama is the biggest factor for the Spurs, growing into a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate. De'Aaron Fox is an impact veteran and floor leader who can help organize a relatively young team that should have a strong defensive identity.
The Spurs and the Rockets have the deepest rivalry from any other team in the division, and they've both built their teams around impactful youth and savvy veteran additions.
The Dallas Mavericks have built their team in a slightly different manner. The top players are all veterans, as Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis are set to lead a team that also has high defensive potential. The addition of Cooper Flagg adds some youth, but the Mavericks are relying on proven commodities to lead the team into a competitive season.
Irving's recovery from a major injury will be a major storyline for Dallas this season, and health in general is an important factor for both him and Davis. Davis has been generally reliable and healthy the past few seasons, but the Mavericks will depend on him until Irving returns.
The Memphis Grizzlies have fallen off slightly in the past several seasons, now moving into the season without Desmond Bane. Health is a factor for Memphis as well; Ja Morant hasn't been healthy in the postseason for the past several seasons. When healthy, he's one of the top guards in the league.
When Morant is not healthy, Jaren Jackson Jr. can't lead the Grizzlies by himself against some of the other top teams. When Morant and Jackson Jr. are both playing, the Grizzlies have a chance to win against anyone.
The New Orleans Pelicans could still end up being a non-factor this season, but Zion Williamson seems to be entering in the best shape he's been in since he became a professional. A healthy Williamson is a dangerous, impactful player.
The Rockets have a difficult division to navigate this season, and every team has reason to believe it can win the division. The team that does become the Southwest champion will likely be one of the West's top seeds in a postseason that could feature several teams from the division.