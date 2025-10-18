The Rockets Could Become The League's Best Transition Team
The Houston Rockets have been known for their defense since the start of the new era that came with the hire of head coach Ime Udoka. However, while the defense has been elite, the offense has not been near the same level as the other side of the ball. Now, with the most talented roster in Houston's recent history, the Rockets have a chance to create a new offensive identity by creating the league's best transition offense.
The Rockets have depended on their speed since the early days of the franchise's rebuild. The team had a flair for the dramatic with thundering dunks after fast breaks with incredible speed.
The rebuild Rockets didn't always use their speed to their advantage, and they didn't always make the best decisions in the fast break or on offense in general.
This year's Rockets feature much-improved decision-making by the team's top players. Amen Thompson and Tari Eason are Houston's leaders in transition, creating fast-break opportunities with pesky perimeter defense and steals.
The 'terror twins' have led the team's transition with their speed and athleticism. Their decision-making helps them create for their teammates as well.
Alperen Sengun is also a high-quality decision maker, especially in the open floor. Sengun has a knack at utilizing his teammates' athleticism to make things easy for the entire offense. Houston depends on his abilities to create for others to run effective offense. When he runs the floor with his quick teammates, he can pass and finish at the rim at a high level.
Jabari Smith Jr. and Kevin Durant also provide quality options on the break with their ability to shoot in transition.
Smith Jr. displayed confidence with his deep-range shot during the preseason. If he has taken a step with his shooting, he could become an integral part of Houston's offense. Durant is one of the most efficient shooters of all time and knocking down transition threes is a crucial part of his efficiency.
Reed Sheppard is a quality pace pusher in the fast break as well, handling the ball at a high level.
The Rockets have the necessary pieces to become a highly effective transition team. With the amount of speed available, Houston is capable of beating any opposing defense down the floor. Houston has the potential to become one of the league's best transition teams if each of its players can perform up to their proven capabilities.