The Rockets Lean On Defense for Win Streak
The defensive identity of the Houston Rockets has always been their main calling card. Houston beats teams with physicality and aggression on defense, and they use a full-team approach to the offense to support the defensive effort. The Rockets displayed their offensive attack in the second game against the New Orleans Pelicans, but their defense is the driving factor to Houston riding a three-game win streak into the rest of a five-game home stretch.
Houston's second game against the Pelicans was an outlier. The Rockets had a great shooting night after a quality performance from several places on the floor. They shot 50% overall, over 42% from three-point range, and over 90% from the free-throw line. Houston's shooting percentages in this game were much higher than the team's season averages. With three players scoring 20 or more and seven total players scoring into double digits, the Rockets had their highest-scoring output of the whole season with 146 points against New Orleans.
That output is not sustainable for the Rockets' offense for the rest of the season. Houston finds the most sustained success on the defensive end, and they displayed their prowess on defense in the games surrounding their second win over the Pelicans.
In three straight losses before Houston's first game against New Orleans, the Rockets allowed the opponents to score 113 or more points. Houston allowed the Pelicans to score 117 points with big scoring output from both sides. However, Houston stopped New Orleans from reaching 100 points in the first matchup, and it followed its big offensive explosion with another elite defensive outing. Houston held the Orlando Magic to less than 90 points in the team's best defensive performance.
The Magic scored 84 points, the lowest total Houston has held any team this season.
The Rockets started the win streak with similar efforts on defense. The common thread between both games is in several places. One is the significance of Jabari Smith Jr. off the bench and the presence of Tari Eason to start games.
Eason generates steals and live turnovers at an impressive rate, and starting games with his defense in the lineup is a huge boost to a team missing Amen Thompson. Smith Jr. is a quality help defender with enough length and quickness to handle a variety of defensive schemes.
That tandem is in unfamiliar roles as Eason runs with the starters and Smith Jr. comes in off the bench. However, their roles are more vital now than ever, and they have both contributed to the team's overall defensive effort even without one of the team's best defenders.
The Rockets have created a win streak based on defense after a devastating injury to one of their leading defensive players. Houston hopes the defensive intensity leads to more wins as the team attempts to climb the Western Conference standings.
