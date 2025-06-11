The Rockets May Have Jalen Green on a Short Leash
The Houston Rockets have vaulted themselves into the national conversation by having their best season in years and finally returning to the playoffs. Along with the added attention comes added scrutiny, as flaws are magnified in the postseason. The Rockets showed plenty of flaws in their playoff loss to the Golden State Warriors, but one of the most difficult to overcome was the lack of a consistent perimeter scorer. Jalen Green was the player drafted to become that player for Houston, but he didn't answer the bell in his first playoff series.
The team needed the contributions of an elite outside scorer. Houston began its comeback in the series when Fred VanVleet found his groove from 3-point range and became a legitimate threat to attack the Warriors' defense.
VanVleet has some inherent limitations, and Green is a more talented player at his best. The Rockets needed a better performance to justify their long-term commitment to the young player.
However, their commitment may continue into next season unless they find a deal they can't refuse. They have no reason to give away a player with Green's ceiling without at least adding a piece that can provide the consistent scoring they're looking for.
Green had marginal improvements in many key statistics, and he had his best three-point shooting season of his career. His biggest improvements didn't display themselves on the state sheet, as his process for creating offense took a major step this season.
Green's total body of work showed a player who was much more proficient at finishing at the rim. His ability to get to the paint opened passes for his teammates to attack an off-balance defense.
The Warriors are also Green's worst matchup. He has historically struggled against Golden State, as the Warriors have historically had strong perimeter defenses. The league's best players can't make any excuses about an opposing team's defense, but Green isn't at that point in his career. He struggles making decisions with the ball when Draymond Green is patrolling in the paint.
Regardless, the Rockets could choose to keep their highest-minute rotation players on the team, including Jalen Green.
Green could be in trouble if he doesn't perform this season. He's looking for a way to show Houston that he can be the type of player the Rockets can depend on throughout the game, and especially in the clutch.
If he can't prove he has those abilities, there's a chance the franchise will cut its losses and move on to the next idea. Green won't have a very long leash this upcoming season. For the Rockets to get to where they want to go, they'll need Jalen Green to be at his very best the whole season.
If he doesn't improve significantly from last season, he could be on a new team by the end of the trade deadline.