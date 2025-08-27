The Rockets' Win-Now Moves Have Set Them Up For The Future
When the Houston Rockets packaged Jalen Green in a trade for Kevin Durant, some NBA fans claimed the team had mortgaged its future for fleeting success in the immediate future. While Durant is an older player, his performance justifies the move as he is still one of the league's top players.
Not only are the Rockets going into next season with one of the league's top players, they are also set up to compete for years, even after Durant's eventual departure.
That departure may not happen for a few seasons if both the Rockets and Durant can agree to an extension that allows Durant to retire in Houston. If both parties agree on that extension, some of Houston's young players will be entering their primes as Durant is exiting the team.
Amen Thompson is 22 years old; Alperen Sengun is 23 years old. Tari Eason, the oldest of Houston's young core, is just 24 years old. The Rockets have already re-signed most of their young core to multi-year contracts that should take them beyond any extension for Durant.
If the Rockets can retain all of their young pieces, including Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard, Houston will be in a great position to compete in the future.
Not only will the team be better from the internal growth of its young players, but it may also be able to make a big swing for another top player in the future.
Fred VanVleet likely won't still be on the team when each of the young players reaches their peaks, unless he is in a much smaller role and contract. As one of the team's highest-paid players, the money used for his contract would go a long way to acquiring another pricier player.
It may also add flexibility for the team if one of the current players turns into one of the league's best, replacing Durant's role as the No. 1 option for the team.
The likely suspects are Sengun or Thompson, as both have shown an ability to rise to the occasion during big games, difficult matchups, and the playoffs.
While the Rockets will be able to count on Durant's production for the foreseeable future, they may already have a plan in place to compete once he is no longer part of the roster. Improvement from the young players, intelligent additions that can contribute to winning, and efficient use of salary can help the team compete even once the Durant era is complete.