Three Bench Pieces the Houston Rockets Could Acquire This Offseason
With the official 2025 NBA offseason nearly here, the Houston Rockets are in a situation where they need to bolster the offense. After a season in which Houston posted one of the best defensive ratings in the entire league, the biggest takeaway was the shooting needs improvement.
The Rockets are in the running for some blockbuster names, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. However, they aren't guaranteed to pursue any big names, and could very well make minor tweaks to improve the bench. Here are three lesser-known names Houston could target:
Bruce Brown, New Orleans Pelicans (FA)
Brown is expected to have plenty of contenders eyeing his services. The 28-year-old broke onto the scene after impressive stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets, making him one of the better role players in the league. He can provide elite defense with a solid offensive role.
If the Rockets stray away from any big moves, Brown would be the perfect plug-and-play role player to help on both sides of the floor. He doesn't need the ball in his hands to be productive and would be a viable shooting option in the right system.
Tim Hardaway Jr., Detroit Pistons (FA)
Hardaway had a bounce-back year after finding himself on the bench during most of the Dallas Mavericks' 2024 NBA Finals run. The 6-foot-5 wing averaged 11 points on nearly 37% shooting from three, and recorded multiple double-digit scoring performances in the playoffs this season.
The Rockets' biggest need is shooting, and Hardaway can provide just that. He's a bit streaky, but if Houston can use him in the right way off the bench, he could be a high-impact player on offense.
Cam Johnson, Brooklyn Nets
Johnson should be Houston's biggest target outside of the blockbuster names. The 29-year-old had a career year, averaging 18.8 points on nearly 48% from the field and nearly 40% from three. Many teams came calling at the trade deadline, but the Brooklyn Nets refused to deal him, which opened up another opportunity in the offseason.
Johnson embodies Houston's ideology and needs. He's a 6-foot-8 3&D wing who has been around the game long enough to have seen the highest stakes. Johnson wouldn't need to put up the same numbers he did in Brooklyn, because whether or not he comes off the bench, his impact will be felt.
The Rockets would need to trade for Johnson, but they can offer the Nets more draft picks and any young player who isn't receiving significant time on the bench. Players like Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard could easily be sent off with draft capital to bring in the veteran scorer for a win-now impact.
