Three Rockets to Look for in NBA 2K26 Summer League
The Houston Rockets have had a busy offseason, trading Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks for Kevin Durant, extending Jabari Smith Jr. and bringing in free agents Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela, just to name a few moves.
What can't go under the radar, however, is the upcoming 2K26 Summer League. Summer league is often viewed as a time for young and unproven players to show out, and earn spots on the end of rosters, or even in rotations. This year is no different for the Rockets, as multiple players will have the opportunity to prove their worth as a part of Houston's roster.
When the Rockets Summer League begins on July 11, here are three names to keep an eye on.
Reed Sheppard
Sheppard's the obvious choice, as he'll be the under spotlight of the squad. The No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft had an underwhelming rookie season, struggling to find a consistent footing and role with the Rockets. However, the organization is expecting a big second season leap for the Kentucky product, and Summer League will be the perfect place for him to introduce it.
Sheppard has excelled in settings like this before, averaging 20 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 4.0 stocks per game in last year's Summer League. He also tore up the G League during his time with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, averaging 30.7 points and 8.3 assists per game in three outings with the team.
Cam Matthews
The Rockets didn't draft a rookie with the intention of keeping them in the 2025 NBA Draft, but were quick to sign Mississippi State forward Cam Matthews to an Exhibit 10 deal in the hours following. Matthews spent five seasons with the Bulldogs, and averaged 7.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.1 stocks per game in his 2024-2025 season.
He earned SEC All-Defensive honors twice, fitting in with the Rockets plethora of skilled defensive wings. His athletic burst and ability to wreak havoc on that end has the chance to be highlighted in Summer League, and with a strong performance, Matthews could land a two-way contract with the Rockets.
N'Faly Dante
Dante spent last season on a two-way contract with the Rockets, appearing in four games with the main roster and 31 with the G League. With the Vipers, he showcased his athletic rim-running, rebounding and rim protection skills – qualities of a prototype depth big. In those 31 games, Dante averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.
With the Rockets waiving backup big Jock Landale, the path to keeping Dante around in one form or another becomes clearer. In Vegas, the 23-year-old will have a chance to show off some potentially refined skills, and earn a two-way contract for 2025-2026.