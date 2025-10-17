Three Takeaways As Houston Rockets Wrap Up Preseason With Road Win Against Atlanta Hawks
For the final game of their 2025 preseason, the Houston Rockets opted to keep most of their main players from taking the floor. Nevertheless, the group played promisingly with most bench players on the rotation, beating the Atlanta Hawks with a major 133-115 victory.
The Rockets already outlasted the Hawks on their preseason debuts, and a similar result took place this Thursday night. Houston shot 47.3 percent from the field, but it's definitely defense that propelled their win, terrorizing Atlanta with 16 steals while forcing 20 turnovers.
The Hawks decided to play their key players, including Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis, and that's what makes this victory even more impressive for the Rockets. On the road, Houston displayed inspiring basketball to wrap up their four-game exhibition contests with a clean 4-0 sweep.
Here's the three main takeaways of the Rockets' preseason finale:
1. Reed Sheppard Leads The Rockets' Win
As he continues to prepare for being the Rockets' main floor general, Reed Sheppard couldn't ask for a much better warm-up play heading to the 2025-26 regular season.
The Rockets' rising star put on a show as he powered Houston over Atlanta without Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. With him at the point, Sheppard elevated the overall play of his teammates from scoring the ball, facilitating the offense and playing rock-solid defense.
Sheppard was simply everywhere, concluding the night with a team-high 29 points along with six assists and six rebounds across 29 minutes. He was also highly impressive at the defensive end, tallying four steals and three blocks.
The 21-year-old outplayed one of the premier point guards today in Trae Young. Everything would truly be good and intriguing for Sheppard as the Rockets' season moves along.
2. Josh Okogie Powers Houston With A Solid Scoring Night
As Durant, Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason were out and inactive, it opened the door for the rest of the Rockets' frontcourt units to show up. As such, Josh Okogie stood out boldly to boost the Rockets' win against the Hawks.
Okogie offered major help towards the Rockets' scoring, chipping in 28 points, connecting eight of his 15 shots from the floor in 32 minutes of play. As a lockdown specialist, Okogie also demonstrated a strong defensive clinic, tallying two steals and three blocks.
3. JD Davison Played Great Off The Bench
As he guns for a roster spot in Houston with the regular season already approaching, JD Davison offered another convincing performance to prove himself why he belongs to be a part of the team.
The G League standout showcased great basketball off the bench once again. He finished with 14 points, five boards, six assists and four steals in 32 minutes of play to help the Rockets' dub.
Regardless of what will unfold down the line, Davison has played great enough to be a deserving one for Houston's remaining lineup slot.