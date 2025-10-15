Three Takeaways from the Rockets’ Win Over Pelicans
On Tuesday night, the Houston Rockets played in their third preseason game, facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Behind strong performances from a trio of Rockets in Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and Tari Eason, Houston cruised to a first-half lead and eventual win, reaching deep into the rotation in the final frame. Guard Aaron Holiday would eventually ice the game with a floater with just 1.8 seconds left on the clock to give Houston the win.
While the Rockets have rightfully been touted as contenders this offseason, there's still plenty of questions marks surrounding the upcoming season. Here are three takeaways from the game with that in mind:
Offensive Leap Could be on Jabari Smith Jr.’s Horizon
Much has been made by Rockets’ staff and media alike about Jabari Smith Jr.’s potential offseason leap, but the matchup with New Orleans finally put some fire behind that smoke.
The Kevin Durant acquisition is sure to help singularly, but no player stands to benefit more from relieved offensive pressure than Smith, who was stellar Tuesday.
In the first-half alone, Smith went for a team-high 16 points on nearly 50% shooting, finishing with a team-high +13 plus-minus. It total, Smith scored a team-high 26 points on 7-for-16 shooting, hitting four triples and adding fives rebounds and one steal and block apiece.
He did a little bit of everything, primarily jump-shooting, but also driving with a seemingly better handle, as well as getting himself to the free throw line with physicality.
Rockets’ Double-Big Lineup is Still Working Out Kinks, But Has High Ceiling
Over the offseason, the Rockets amassed one of the best front courts in the league, re-signing Steven Adams, as well as adding Clint Capela in free agency alongside All-Star Alperen Sengun.
As alluded to by head coach Ime Udoka, the double-big lineups are sure to come in heavy doses this season, but Tuesday’s game showed the kinks are still being worked out.
There were certainly highs in the rebounding, length and physicality showed by the trio of bigs. But it was clear via spacing and general scoring concerns that the lineups aren’t yet a finished product. Still, the ceiling is sky-high once things shore up.
Alperen Sengun Emerging as Lead Play-Maker
Following Fred VanVleet’s season-ending injury, the Rockets’ have used their three preseason games to probe for a new lead play-maker. And it’s becoming clear that Sengun is likely to be that as a center hub.
While the one-time All-Star won’t be a handler, it seems the primary offense will run through him. He’s averaged a team-high 8.7 assists per game so far, usually doing so with effectiveness.
Tuesday was no different, as he doled out seven assists to a variety of scorers. He could’ve taken more care of the ball having had six turnovers, but it’s clear the Rockets will live and die by Sengun ball this season.