Three Years After Draft, Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün at Helm of Rockets' Future
The Houston Rockets began their rebuilding project in January 2021 when James Harden forced his way out of the organization. Six months later, the Rockets entered the draft with four first-round picks - their first came with the No. 2 overall selection.
The Rockets used their top pick of the 2021 NBA Draft to land G League Ignite prospect Jalen Green. A few picks later, Houston landed Alperen Sengun at pick No. 16 in a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Monday marked the third anniversary of when the Rockets drafted Green and Sengun, who are still at the forefront of the franchise.
"I think their contrast works well for our team," coach Ime Udoka said in April. "Throughout the league's history, we have seen a good guard-big-man combo work. I think they already had a good two-man game going in previous years. "This year, we added to that. They are still learning how to work off each other. They both do things very differently. With both buying in and being competitive, it's a solid recipe for success."
Şengün played at an All-Star level during the first half of the season, averaging 21.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists, while Green's subpar performances led to several premature benchings.
But once Şengün's season came to a disappointing end due to an ankle injury, Green elevated his play. In March, Green led the Rockets to an 11-game win streak while averaging 30.2 points on .504.450/745 shooting splits.
The Rockets have since added several promising prospects over the last three years. However, Green and Sengun are still the franchise's most promising players.
