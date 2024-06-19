Today in Rockets History: Hakeem Olajuwon Goes No. 1 Overall In 1984 NBA Draft
The Houston Rockets made a franchise-altering decision 40 years ago on June 19, 1984. The Rockets held the No. 1 pick in the 1984 NBA Draft and selected University of Houston prospect Hakeem Olajuwon. He played 17 seasons for the Rockets and established himself as the greatest player in team history. He became a two-time NBA champion and two-time Finals MVP winner.
His first NBA title came during the 1993-94 season, where he led the Rockets to a then-franchise-best 58-24 regular-season record. Olajuwon averaged 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks, and 3.6 assists across 80 games. His play during the 93-94 season is regarded as one of the greatest in league history, when he also took home regular-season MVP honors and his second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award.
Olajuwon became the second player in Rockets history to win the regular season MVP. The late Moses Malone became the first in 1979. He remains the only player in Rockets' history to win the honor twice, taking home his second MVP trophy in 1982.
As a 12-time All-Star, Olajuwon also set the league record for the most blocked shots in history with 3,830 career rejections. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008 and is considered to be one of the most outstanding big men of all time.
The 1984 NBA Draft is arguably the most significant class in league history—challenged by 1996 and 2003. Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest player in history, was selected No. 3 overall by the Chicago Bulls, and Charles Barkley followed as the No. 5 pick by the Philadelphia 76ers. John Stockton fell to the No. 16 selection by the Utah Jazz.
