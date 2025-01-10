Trade Idea Brings Wolves' Joe Ingles to Rockets
The Houston Rockets aren't expected to make a major splash at the NBA Trade Deadline this year, but they could make a small deal that will go underneath the radar and help them out later.
ClutchFans blogger and cap expert David Weiner, also known as BimaThug on social media, suggested a trade that would bring veteran forward Joe Ingles and a 2025 second-round pick courtesy of the Utah Jazz to the Rockets from the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 2025 second-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder, which will be later in the round.
The Wolves essentially move down a number of picks in the second round in order to save roughly $10 million in the tax.
In return, the Rockets get a better second-round pick and Ingles, who could help in the locker room for the stretch run. The Rockets could also choose to agree to a buyout with the savvy veteran Ingles, which would open up space to sign a different player to the 15-man roster.
Either way, the Rockets do this deal not for Ingles, but the better second-round pick. The Rockets can then decide whether to select a prospect towards the top of the second round with that pick or trade it to enhance a package in a deal with another team.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.