Trade Idea Brings Wolves' Joe Ingles to Rockets

The Houston Rockets could acquire Joe Ingles in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Oct 11, 2024; Des Moines, Iowa, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Reggie Jackson (00) defends Minnesota Timberwolves guard Joe Ingles (7) at Wells Fargo Arena. The Timberwolves beat the 76ers 121 to 111. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets aren't expected to make a major splash at the NBA Trade Deadline this year, but they could make a small deal that will go underneath the radar and help them out later.

ClutchFans blogger and cap expert David Weiner, also known as BimaThug on social media, suggested a trade that would bring veteran forward Joe Ingles and a 2025 second-round pick courtesy of the Utah Jazz to the Rockets from the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 2025 second-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder, which will be later in the round.

The Wolves essentially move down a number of picks in the second round in order to save roughly $10 million in the tax.

In return, the Rockets get a better second-round pick and Ingles, who could help in the locker room for the stretch run. The Rockets could also choose to agree to a buyout with the savvy veteran Ingles, which would open up space to sign a different player to the 15-man roster.

Either way, the Rockets do this deal not for Ingles, but the better second-round pick. The Rockets can then decide whether to select a prospect towards the top of the second round with that pick or trade it to enhance a package in a deal with another team.

