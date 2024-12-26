Trade Rumors Are Proof the Houston Rockets Have Arrived
During the James Harden era, the Houston Rockets were one of the most attractive teams when it came to other players wanting to play for Houston. From Dwight Howard to Chris Paul, the team had no shortage of star players.
The Rockets were frequently mentioned in trade rumors, and whenever a prominent player became available, Daryl Morey they were usually at the forefront. However, this began to change when the Rockets and James Harden decided to part ways during the 2020-21 season.
After the Harden trade, the team decided that tearing it down and starting over was the best course of action. The three seasons after the Harden trade saw the franchise amass their worst three-year span record-wise in history.
This off-season, rumors surfaced that Harden wanted to return to Houston. The Rockets were also linked to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
True or not, these rumors showed that the Rockets were starting to get noticed around the NBA. Even though the Rockets decided to stick with their current team, the rumors didn't stop as the season continued. In talks with Harden, Ime Udoka stated that he felt the Rockets weren't ready to win a championship yet, and Harden would be better off going to another team.
Rumors intensified as the Rockets climbed to the top of the Western Conference standings. Now, with the Rockets sitting at 20-9, another rumor about a potential star player has emerged.
Houston has been mentioned as a team Jimmy Butler has on his possible trade destinations. The 36-year-old former All Star is said to be ready to move on after the Miami Heat passed on offering Butler a contract extension.
Rafael Stone has gone on record stating the Rockets do not have any plans to trade any of their young core this season. As far as Butler to Houston, it is rumored that Butler will decline his upcoming player option, and at 36, he is beyond his prime years.
That makes it unlikely the Rockets would want to become involved in a Butler trade, considering the Heat would want one of the young core players and multiple picks. Even with that being the case, the Rockets have quickly become a destination for prominent NBA players again.
