Two Rockets Set to Compete in Olympic Basketball Quarterfinals
Houston Rockets Dillon Brooks and Jock Landale are making noise in the 2024 Paris Olympics, as Canada and Australia are set to compete in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Brooks and Canada finished 3-0 in group play, taking the top spot in Group A, while Landale and Australia finished second in the group at 2-1.
Canada is set to take on France, a tough matchup. Led by the towering duo of Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama, Brooks' defense will play a crucial role in the outcome of the game. Australia, on the other hand, will play against Serbia, led by reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Landale, a center, will likely get matched up with Jokic.
Brooks' role with Canada has been similar to his role with Houston. He's been a disruptor, playing the agitator on defense while spotting up for the majority of his shots on offense. In group play, he averaged 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.
Landale has come into his own as a force for Australia. He averaged 17.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in three games, embracing the opposite of his role with the Rockets.
In order for the two Houston players to meet, they'd have to get to the Gold Medal Game, as Canada and Australia are on opposite sides of the bracket. After Serbia, Australia would have to play the winner of the United States and Brazil, another tough matchup.
As for Canada, they would play the winner of Germany and Greece, which would be a bit easier than France. Canada has a strong group of NBA players leading the charge, with stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, and RJ Barrett at the helm.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.