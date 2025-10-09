Views from the Game: Houston Rockets Defeat the Utah Jazz 140-127
The Houston Rockets took on the Utah Jazz in game two of the 2025 preseason. The Rockets are coming off a 122-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks that saw standout performances from Alperen Sengun and one of the newest Rockets, JD Davison. Monday's game was supposed to be the debut of Kevin Durant, but right before the game, it was announced that Durant would be sitting out the first preseason game.
For Wednesday's preseason home finale, Ime Udoka announced Durant would be playing in his first game as a Rocket, and the only player out for game two was Steven Adams. Udoka also discussed what Durant brings to a team, whether the hierarchy will change with him in the lineup, and talked about the versatility of Amen Thompson.
Rockets on SI asked Udoka how he balances having Thompson on the ball more this season, while still wanting him off the ball, where he thrived in the first two seasons.
Early on, we saw examples of both as Thompson started the game off-ball with Durant and Alperen Sengun handling playmaking duties, then we saw Thompson take over the offense. Thompson was able to get to the basket on multiple occasions as he was able to go right by his defender.
We also got our first glimpse of the Rockets on offense with Durant on the floor, and early on, it seemed the Rockets were trying to force the ball to Durant at times to get on the same page. Durant missed his first three shots before coming off a screen and making his signature mid-range jump shot.
After his first three misses, Durant started to settle in, making his next three shots as the Rockets' offense began to look like it was operating more efficiently, especially in the second quarter. Sengun, who scored 19 points in the first game, was just as good a facilitator as he had eight assists in the first half, finding his teammates all over the court.
Sengun finished with 13 assists, and after the game, Rockets on SI asked Ime Udoka about Sengun's improvement as a playmaker.
“I would say his quicker decisions he was always someone who could pass the ball.”
Rockets on SI also asked Durant about what issues having him and Sengun on the same side of the court on the offensive end poses for opponents.
“So now I’m seeing they might deny me face guard me, he gets more space to go to work and vice versa.
The Rockets scored 140 points, and yes, it is just preseason, but all in all, it was an excellent debut for Durant, who finished with 20 points, and for all the starters, as each member of the starting five scored over double digits in the Rockets' 140-127 win over the Utah Jazz.