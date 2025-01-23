Views From the Game: Rockets Take Down Cavaliers
The Houston Rockets were looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Detroit Pistons, in which they were outplayed for most of the game.
It didn't get any easier for the Rockets on Wednesday with the Cavaliers in town. The Cavaliers made the leap from also-ran to playoff team last season and now own the best record in the NBA. Houston knew that they hadn't played their best game against the Pistons, and you could tell from the start that they came out with a different mindset.
It was a back-and-forth contest for most of the first half, but the Rockets took a 61-53 lead into the half. The second half saw the home team go up double digits and lead by 11 going into the fourth quarter.
After a Cam Whitmore basket, the Rockets went up by 13 points and seemed to have control of the game. That's when the wheels started to fall off, as the Cavaliers went on a 19-0 run to go up by six points with 3:51 left in the game.
The Rockets seemed on their way to another heartbreaking loss, but then its leader in Fred VanVleet stepped up and made two huge 3-pointers to tie the game. VanVleet struggled from the field for most of the start of the season but has been on fire from beyond the arc since Jan. 1.
VanVleet talked after the game about if he has changed anything in his game that has helped him improve his shooting.
“No not really just trusting the work staying consistent.”
As the game came down to the wire, Alperen Sengun did a great job boxing out Jarret Allen and drawing a loose ball foul on Allen. Sengun calmly stepped up and nailed both free throws to give the Rockets the lead with only 4.1 seconds left on the clock.
The Cavs, however, still had a chance to win the game after Eason was called for a flagrant one on his close-out of a Darrius Garland 3-pointer. This gave Garland three free throws, and Eason made sure he let Garland know his feelings after his first miss.
Garland would miss two of the three free throw attempts and Amen Thompson blanketed Donovan Mitchell on his last second shot which bounced off the rim. The Rockets win a nail-biter 109-108. After the game the media heard from a few of the players including Alperen Sengun.
Rockets on SI asked Sengun about teams trying to play him more physical to keep him out of the paint.
Sengun also spoke on if he is having any issues still with his ankle.
Sengun has not missed a game this season and he said he wants to play all 82 games this season. The Rockets are back in Saturday as they finish off their home and home with the Cavaliers.
