Views From the Game: The Houston Rockets Defeat the Thunder 125-111
The Houston Rockets hosted the team with the best record in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Friday night. The Rockets, fresh off clinching a playoff spot for the first time in five years, look to take another step toward clinching not only home-court advantage but the No. 2 seed.
The Thunder came into Toyota Center on an 11-game winning streak, winning 19 out of their last 20 games. Although the Thunder clinched the first seed in the Western Conference a few weeks ago, they are still trying to clinch the best overall record in the NBA.
The Rockets knew coming into the game that a win would clinch home-court advantage in the first round and cut their magic number to clinch the second seed to two games. Before the game, Ime Udoka spoke with the media about the critical matchup with the Thunder.
Rocket on SI asked Udoka, with Dillon Brooks out for Friday's game due to his one-game suspension, if they would see more of Jabari Smith at center to counteract the Thunder's playing Chet Holmgren at the center position. Udoka said they like to play Smith at the center position, but even without Brooks, they have multiple wings that can compensate for his absence.
Rockets on SI also asked Udoka about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's ability to get to the free throw line and if he made it a point to his team to not get baited into fouls.
“We know he likes to bait fouls so we have to be smart with that smarter than we were against Doncic.”
In a surprise move prior to the game, the Rockets announced that Steven Adams would join the starting lineup as the Rockets decided to start the game off with their double-big lineup. The Rockets have seen success for most of the season with this particular lineup and wanted to see if that could cause issues for the Thunder.
Rockets got off to a good start as they were flying all over the court on defense as they had multiple blocks and steals. Amen Thompson especially was a force on both ends of the court as the Rockets took control of the game from the first quarter and did not let up for the rest of the game.
The Thunder never got closer than nine points in the fourth quarter, as the Rockets had one of their best overall performances of the season, snapping the Thunder's 11-game winning streak. Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green scored over 30 points, and after the game, Rockets on SI asked Coach Udoka if this was one of Sengun's best offensive games of the season.
As mentioned earlier, Rockets on SI asked Udoka about the plan going into the game to limit Gilegous-Alexander's free throw attempts. The Rockets held Alexander to only two free free throw attempts, which tied his season low. Here, Udoka talks about the Rockets' effort to keep him off the line.
In the locker room Sengun was asked about his performance and how he was able to dominate one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.
“I was just locked in I wanted to dominate the game and I was making myself mad before the game.”
The Rocket's 51st win of the season was one of the best wins of the season. The Rockets are now only one win or a Denver Nuggets or Golden State Warriors loss away from clinching home court in the first round. The Rockets are back in action Sunday when they take on the Warriors.