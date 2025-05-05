Warriors' Draymond Green Has NSFW Response After Game 7 vs. Rockets
The Houston Rockets are staying home after losing in Game 7 at home to the Golden State Warriors in their first round series.
The Warriors, who have won four championships in the last decade, are arguably the most battle-tested team in the league. They know how to win, and they see how the Rockets can emerge into those winners as well someday down the line.
“Gained a lot of respect for them,” Warriors veteran Draymond Green toldThe Athletic insider Kelly Iko. “We played them in regular-season games, but you don’t really know someone until you play them in a playoff series. I think we got to know those guys very well. Tough as hell. They earned a lot of respect from me. A bunch. You go through a playoff series against somebody, one of two things happen — you completely lose respect for them or gain a lot of respect. And I gained a f— ton of respect. F— ton. F— ton.”
Stephen Curry added to the praise, believing that the Rockets are on the rise.
“They’re on their way,” Curry toldThe Athletic postgame. “I mean, it’s hard to win in the regular season — building that confidence matters and (building) an identity of how you do it. You know they’re going to be back. They’re young. Got a promising future, for sure.”
Though the Rockets have a bright future, it doesn't take away from the sting of defeat. The Rockets will have to use it as motivation to ensure this doesn't happen again next year.