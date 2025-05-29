Warriors Free Agent Guard Could Be Perfect Fit for Houston Rockets Depth
The Houston Rockets will be hitting the free agent market with an eagle eye this offseason as they look to find depth for their 2025-26 roster. One guard that will be set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer is Warriors backup point guard Gary Payton II.
The 32-year-old guard will be coming off a three-year $26 million contract, which he signed with the Portland Trailblazers before the 2022-23 season, only for Payton to be sent back to San Francisco at the trade deadline in a four-team trade.
Payton has carved out an excellent role as one of the better on-ball defenders in the league, providing athleticism and a high motor for every team he has been a part of since his arrival in the league in 2016.
Coming out of Oregon State in 2016, Payton II was undrafted but wound up on a two-way contract for the Milwaukee Bucks before making a couple of pit stops on the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards as he made his way to Golden State by 2020.
Rockets head coach Ime Udoka is known to heavily favor players who are able to play on both sides of the ball. In Payton's case, defense being the strong suit of his game certainly favors the mold of player Udoka has built this team around.
Payton would also fit well as the backup for Fred VanVleet, as they are currently low on depth in terms of true point guards in their lineup. While they feature some solid wings who will be looking for more playing time next season, there's no true facilitator behind FVV to head the second unit, this would be a perfect insertion for Payton.
While Payton does fit the mold for the Rockets, he also does come with concerns of durability, as he has dealt with injuries throughout his career. However, if the Houston Rockets could sign a defensive-minded, passing-first guard of Payton's caliber, this could certainly set their guard depth up for success going into next season.