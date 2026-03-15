Rockets' Fred VanVleet Attempts to Clear the Air Regarding In-Season Return

The Houston Rockets have been without a table-setter all season. Well, at least a traditional one.

Typically that comes from a point guard. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has had to scramble and shuffle a bit, playing Amen Thompson at the point guard spot, a shift from his typical wing spot.

Houston's normal point guard, NBA champion and former All-Star Fred VanVleet, went down with a season-altering knee injury in the preseason. VanVleet has fanned the optimism regarding a potential return this season from his ruptured ACL.

Shortly after the surgery to the injured knee, the 32-year-old guard pointed out that his surgeon told him that an in-season return was possible. There's been a significant amount of chatter regarding whether VanVleet would be able to return this season.

VanVleet has seemingly walked back much of that buzz and hype in the last handful of months, first appearing on the All the Smoke podcast to point out his doubts about whether a return was realistic.

VanVleet took to Unguarded, his signature podcast, in attempt to clear the air, while also providing an update on his prognosis.

"I’m about five, five and a half months, almost six months now. So, I’m getting there. I’m getting stronger. I’m getting better. I’m moving around a lot better. I’m getting some good on-court workouts."

VanVleet continued, noting that much of the estimations and determinations regarding his return were a bit too premeditated.

"I think a lot of the predictions of where I was going to be were made pre-surgery, so we’ve had to adjust that timeline as things go on. But again, selfishly, I’m always going to keep my window open. I’m not going to come on here and tell you, ‘Oh, I’m not coming back,’ and then I come back like, ‘Oh, surprise.’"

VanVleet continued, causing more confusion.

"But I’m not ruling it out, and I’m not saying I’m coming back. I’m just rehabbing, I’m working on myself, and I keep that goal in mind because I’ve made such good progress."

It was always going to be a long shot for VanVleet to return from an ACL tear in season. Even with the modern day advancements in science and medicine.

That's simply too short of a turnaround. Rockets coach Ime Udoka’s best counter is to move the playmaking duties and responsibilities to Reed Sheppard, who has an innate point guard skillset. Which we've seen of late.