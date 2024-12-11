Warriors vs. Rockets: NBA Cup Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are looking to punch a ticket to Las Vegas in tonight's NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup against the rival Golden State Warriors.
The Rockets lost the first two meetings against the Warriors this season, extending a 15-game skid against Golden State spanning back to 2021.
The Rockets have been the "little brother" for the Warriors for close to a decade, so it's only fitting that the two teams meet in a playoff-like atmosphere to punch a ticket to Las Vegas.
The game gives the Rockets a chance to see how their team responds to a high-pressure, elimination game setup, which is invaluable experience for a squad that has yet to experience the postseason together.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Warriors vs. Rockets Game Information
- Date: Wednesday, December 11
- Time: 8:30 p.m. CT
Warriors vs. Rockets Injury Report
Golden State Warriors
- PF Draymond Green (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
- SG De'Anthony Melton (OUT - knee)
Houston Rockets
- PF Tari Eason (QUESTIONABLE - concussion)
Warriors vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Golden State Warriors
- PG Stephen Curry
- SG Brandin Podziemski
- SF Andrew Wiggins
- PF Jonathan Kuminga
- C Kevon Looney
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
