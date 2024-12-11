Inside The Rockets

Warriors vs. Rockets: NBA Cup Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Cup semifinal. Here's everything you need to know.

Dec 5, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (12) lays up the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) defends during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are looking to punch a ticket to Las Vegas in tonight's NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup against the rival Golden State Warriors.

The Rockets lost the first two meetings against the Warriors this season, extending a 15-game skid against Golden State spanning back to 2021.

The Rockets have been the "little brother" for the Warriors for close to a decade, so it's only fitting that the two teams meet in a playoff-like atmosphere to punch a ticket to Las Vegas.

The game gives the Rockets a chance to see how their team responds to a high-pressure, elimination game setup, which is invaluable experience for a squad that has yet to experience the postseason together.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Warriors vs. Rockets Game Information

Warriors vs. Rockets Injury Report

Golden State Warriors

  • PF Draymond Green (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
  • SG De'Anthony Melton (OUT - knee)

Houston Rockets

  • PF Tari Eason (QUESTIONABLE - concussion)

Warriors vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Golden State Warriors

  • PG Stephen Curry
  • SG Brandin Podziemski
  • SF Andrew Wiggins
  • PF Jonathan Kuminga
  • C Kevon Looney

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

