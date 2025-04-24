What Did We Learn From Game 2 of Rockets-Warriors?
The Houston Rockets won, 109-94, over the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 Wednesday night. And there was plenty to learn from Houston's momentum-swinging victory.
Houston had a fantastic game generally, and their win was in dominant fashion. However, they must stay out of foul trouble. Golden State has a way of getting to the free-throw line and getting fouls called. Free-throws were a problem for the Rockets in Game 1, and if they shoot poorly from the line again, that could be the story of another game.
Amen Thompson and Dillon Brooks both picked up three fouls early in the game last night, which is something that can't happen if Houston wants to keep its best defenders on-court. Golden State and Houston are both very physical teams, so fouls will be called, but staying out of foul trouble will be key going forward.
Jalen Green unlocks the Rockets, that much was clear as he was the force last night in Houston's big win.
Green scored 38 points, which is exactly what is needed of him and more. Golden State tried double-teaming him, but the Rockets' screening was able to get him open looks. In Game 1, the Warriors completely took him out of the game, and Houston came out with an answer for Green in Game 2. The fourth-year guard needs to play with this confidence for the rest of the postseason, as it is contagious for the rest of the team.
Heading to California for games 3 and 4, the Rockets' young core will be experiencing a Playoffs atmosphere at Chase Center. The aggressiveness that they played with in Game 2 is something that they will have to carry over into their two away games. Houston has to be the team with more energy and grit.