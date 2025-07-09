What Does A Successful Season Look Like For The Young Rockets?
The Houston Rockets have officially decided which young players they believe will be on the roster when the team is competing against the league's best teams for championships. The front office engaged in a multi-year vetting process that saw even some of the longest-tenured Rockets like Jalen Green depart during this offseason as the team commits to competing at the highest level.
While they may have identified their priority young players, they still need some quality performances from each of them throughout this season for the Rockets to have a legitimate shot at a title.
Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun are the two best pieces drafted by the Rockets during several tanking seasons as Houston attempted to climb back into contention.
Thompson's ideal season is if he can repeat his defensive performance from last season, which earned him an appearance on the All-Defensive First Team, while also increasing his offensive production. He showed flashes of elite scoring during the season, but he needs to be much more consistent in the upcoming season.
Sengun has always been a consistent scorer and rebounder, but his ideal season is when he can take each of his skills to the next level. His touch must improve this season from inside and from the free-throw line. The former has been his most elite offensive skill throughout his career, but it deserted him somewhat last season. His impressive improvement on defense was a bigger story than his marginal drop in efficiency, and he still came away with big moments for the Rockets as the best player throughout his career.
Reed Sheppard is another young player the Rockets view highly. will be expected to help run the offense as a primary ball-handler who will play in high-leverage minutes throughout the season. Fred VanVleet will take the lead guard position in most games, but the team is expecting Sheppard to operate at a similar level as soon as this year. With few guards on the roster, his development is necessary to Houston's success next season.
Tari Eason's ideal season is achieved when he and Thompson are interchangeable as the best on-ball defender. Eason has shown plenty of potential defensively, playing his best in the passing lanes or diving after loose balls. However, he'll become a more impactful defender when he can play with more discipline on-ball.
Like Eason, Jabari Smith Jr. has already become a quality role player for the Rockets. The Rockets are hoping he just takes another step forward with the skills he's already known for. Hitting three-pointers at an even higher rate and providing quality help defense are necessary talents for the Rockets next season.
Much of Houston's success will be based on the success of the team's young players. If they can all level up heading into next season, the Rockets have a great chance to compete for a championship by the end of the year.