What is the Houston Rockets' Ceiling For the 2024-25 Season?
The Houston Rockets enter the 2024-25 season with a sense of hope, after a 19-win improvement from 2023 to 2024. After a 41-41 season and missing the Play-In Tournament by a few games, Houston has reason to believe they can get to the playoffs at the rate they're improving.
The Rockets currently sit in a tier with lower-level playoff teams and Play-In contenders. Teams like the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and Los Angeles Lakers seem to be teams that will hover around the Rockets' level in terms of record. In a loaded Western Conference, Houston will need vast improvement from all players involved to crack the top six and secure a postseason spot.
First, Alperen Sengun would need to be an All-Star and All-NBA candidate. The Turkish center nearly did it last season, and should look to make another jump in year four. Another player expected to make a year-four jump is Jalen Green, who ended last season on a positive note. He'll look to improve his efficiency and consistency to give the Rockets more offense.
An underrated part of this Rockets rotation will be rookie Reed Sheppard. Sheppard will likely back up starter Fred VanVleet, but there's reason to believe that his two-way abilities and elite shooting can win him Rookie of the Year honors.
With all of this taken into account, plus the decline of teams like the Clippers, Warriors, and Lakers, Houston can finish inside the top six if their offense improves and the defense stays the same. The Rockets should be one of those breakout candidates entering the 2024-25 season.
