What to Expect From Rockets’ Guard Fred VanVleet This Season
Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet will be entering year two with the team, after signing a three-year, $128 million contract in 2023. The former All-Star averaged 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists for the Rockets last season, and after seeing Houston steady improvement as they move out of a rebuild, VanVleet will look to be a main catalyst in getting the Rockets to the playoffs.
VanVleet’s defensive prowess is equally noteworthy. He’s a tenacious on-ball defender, disrupting passing lanes and applying pressure, despite being six feet tall. His quick hands led to an average of 1.7 steals per game last season, being able to swipe down at players who leave the ball low for the taking. VanVleet was able to match up against not just guards, but forwards as well.
Rockets fans can anticipate VanVleet hounding opposing guards, making life difficult for them, and contributing to the team’s defensive efforts.
Offensively, VanVleet didn't have his best season in terms of points per game, but he's no slouch. The former Toronto Raptor averaged 17.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, showcasing his scoring versatility. His three-point shooting (6.1 attempts per game at 39.5% accuracy) and ability to attack the rim make him a threat from all areas of the court. With Houston having made no major moves to affect VanVleet's offensive output, we can expect more of the same in the scoring department.
The ability to run the floor is there as well. VanVleet averaged 8.1 assists last season, good for 7th in the entire NBA. He's been crucial in the development of Houston's best young players, facilitating an offense with an abundance of wing scorers.
VanVleet won’t be alone in leading the Rockets. He has a plethora of options in Ime Udoka's offense, including Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and more. The Rockets went 41-41 last season, showing steady improvement in last few years. This season, expect them to compete for playoff spot, led by the two-way star VanVleet.
