What to Watch for in Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks
The Houston Rockets will look to close out their preseason undefeated this evening as they gear up to face off against the Atlanta Hawks for the second time.
Houston and Atlanta faced each other to kick off the 2025 preseason, with the Rockets winning 122-113, powered by an Alperen Sengun 19-point outing.
The lineups will certainly look different this time around, as it's expected that both teams will rest a majority of their starters.
Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle took to X yesterday to inform fans that Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and others were rested in the team's last preseason matchup per head coach Ime Udoka.
Which, in all honesty, was expected as most NBA teams will likely rest their starters in preparation for the regular season start next week, as well as an injury precaution.
Houston, who already has three wins this preaseason, has garnered most of what they needed to see out of their potential starters and key role players.
This final matchup against Atlanta though, will serve as an opportunity for players looking to impress the Rockets coaching staff and find extra minutes this season.
Here are a few things to watch for in this evening matchup in the Rockets-Hawks battle:
Who Will Step Up for Houston?
With the Coach Udoak already announcing Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant will be out for the game, we will now have to wait and see who "the regulars" are that will also be resting.
Fans have to assume both rising stars, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith and veteran center Steven Adams will be sidelined as well to prepare for the season.
Reed Sheppard should have another opportunity to show why he is worthy of being the fifth starter in the Rockets' opening night lineup as they still search for Fred VanVleet's replacement.
JD Davidson and Aaron Holiday each have had moments during the preseason where they have seemed like a potential heavy role player for Houston, and they can both use this opportunity to show coaches who can provide more to the team.
Can Udoka Prove to Know His Personnel?
Coach Udoka's motto to the media as we gear up for the season has been "know your personnel," or kyp for short.
This last preseason game will definitely prove if the Rockets' coach knows even his rotation personnel well, as his main starters will be sidelined.
It will be interesting to see who starts for Houston and who will be seeing heavy minutes against Atlanta this evening.
If the Rockets come out with a win short-handed, then Udoka will certainly prove to know his personnel very well once again.