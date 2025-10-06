What to Watch for in Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks
Tonight, the Houston Rockets will face off against the Atlanta Hawks in their very first 2025 preseason bout.
Having loaded up on talent in the offseason, Houston heads into the 2025-26 regular season as a top contender, even accounting for the likely season-ending injury to their star guard.
While the preseason is always to be taken with a grain of salt, the Atlanta Hawks could indeed be a solid measuring stick for Houston to see where they’re at.
Having seen one of the better off-seasons in the league, Atlanta has primed themselves for their best season in years. They return star Trae Young, who hopes to return to his efficient self with a healthy season, as well as defensive star Dyson Daniels, up-and-comer Jalen Johnson, former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher, and more.
Additionally, the Hawks were able to trade for pick-and-pop center Kristaps Porzingis in the offseason, and signed defensive stalwart Nickeil Alexander-Walker away from the Timberwolves.
There’s no guarantee either roster will be at full strength in Monday’s matchup, but the exhibition should offer the Rockets a taste of what’s to come in the regular season.
Here are a few things to watch for in tonight’s Rockets-Hawks battle:
Where Does the Rockets’ Handling and Play-Making Stand?
The loss of lead guard Fred VanVleet was an obviously big hit for the Rockets given he was the team’s primary handler and facilitator. But Houston has no choice but to move forward.
Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard are likely to try and fill the holes VanVleet left behind, though little is known about how ready they are, specifically as lead guards.
Monday’s bout could offer a glimpse into just how quickly the Rockets will be able to figure things out, sans VanVleet.
Kevin Durant's Inclusion
One of the best players in the world, Durant has made a habit of being malleable, offering off-ball scoring and lengthy defense in superstar form. Still, he’s enter another new roster construction in joining forces with Alperen Sengun, Thompson and more, and all eyes will be on how he fares with Houston’s young core.
He isn't likely to play much, if at all given his experience and status. But any time on-court with Sengun and co. could offer a glimpse into how things will work with this iteration of the Houston Rockets.
Game Information
- Date: Monday, Oct. 6
- Time: 7 p.m. CT
- Location: Houston, TX — Toyota Center
- TV: Space City Network, NBA League Pass