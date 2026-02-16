The Rockets' Lead Guard Issue Needs A Resolution

The Houston Rockets have had one issue haunting their competitive chances throughout the season, as the team has lacked production from an efficient lead guard who can set their teammates up while also being an auxiliary threat to support the efforts of stars like Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun.

Fred VanVleet is the exact archetype of player the Rockets need in that position, but he has been on ice the entire season as the Rockets have looked to navigate his absence.

Their attempts to manage the offense through VanVleet's injury has led to more opportunities for Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard on-ball, and increased responsibility for Durant and Sengun with the ball in their hands.

This has created mixed results for each of these players offensively.

Thompson has grown the most from where he began the season, becoming a legitimate passing threat capable of setting up his teammates when he's at his best. However, teams are finding ways to neutralize on-ball Thompson by putting a center on him to cut off the paint.

While Thompson is still athletic enough to take up the space and score against several big men, some elite and athletic rim protectors like Victor Wembanyama are allowed to roam and defend the paint from all Houston scorers due to Thompson's inability to shoot.

Sheppard is an able and willing shooter, starting the season off as one of the team's elite off-ball threats. He hasn't been able to grow significantly as a lead guard due to his limitations on defense.

Offensively, Sheppard seems like the ideal archetype to back up VanVleet and eventually take over his spot as the team's lead guard. He's got the handle, the creativity, and the ability to knock down shots. However, his limited opportunities don't allow him to be consistent enough for the Rockets to lean on significantly. He still defers to Durant and Sengun to bring the ball up and create offense for the rest of the team, and he is much more effective playing off screens from Steven Adams and Clint Capela.

Durant playing as the lead handler has had difficult results. He and Sengun are at their best when they can catch the ball in a spot they can do some damage with. When they can receive the ball in the post, they are able to scan the rest of the floor while getting into their action in isolation.

Durant has had some high turnover games trying to dribble into his spots due to no one being able to set things up for him. Sengun's efficiency has dropped significantly in recent weeks as he continues to try attacking defenders from the dribble on the perimeter.

There's no simple solution to Houston's lead guard problem. The team must hope it gets a strong enough performance from one of the ball handlers on the team throughout the rest of the season and the playoffs to make any noise to end the season.