What to Watch For in Rockets vs. Utah Jazz
Tonight, the Houston Rockets will face off against the Utah Jazz in their second preseason game.
On Monday, the Rockets tipped off preseason against Atlanta, winning 122-113 in an all-around effort. Alperen Sengun looks to have taken another offseason leap, forwards in Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason were stellar, and guards in Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard showed signs of blossoming point guard play.
Now, Houston will look to replicate its success and more versus the Jazz. Below are three things to watch for in Houston’s second preseason bout:
Will Kevin Durant Make his Houston Debut?
Trading for Kevin Durant was seen as the biggest move of the offseason by pundits worldwide. An all-time scorer, he’s set to infuse the Rockets with the off-ball scoring ability, perimeter prowess and length that the roster desperately needs.
He just hasn’t done so yet.
Durant, one of the higher-profile players in the world, sat out in the team’s opener versus the Hawks, letting Eason slide into his spot in the starting lineup. Now, fans are clamoring for him to make his first appearance in Rockets’ red versus the Jazz.
The team will again play at Toyota Center in Houston, TX, meaning Durant could potentially make his Rockets’ debut. But you likely shouldn’t count on seeing much of the superstar in the preseason.
Reed Sheppard’s Continued Development
With Fred VanVleet having suffered a likely season-ending ACL tear, all eyes were on Reed Sheppard Monday. The team’s No. 3 pick didn’t have a stellar rookie season, but will be looked at to pick up slack in the veteran’s absence.
Sheppard showed some improvement, seeing a nice drive, triple and getting to the line for seven total points on six shots. But he played mostly off-ball, and still struggled to defend.
The Jazz should offer Sheppard a much easier time, and if he can thrive he could find an early confidence boost.
Can the Rockets Shine Against Lesser Competition?
Sheppard won’t be the only player looking to shine against the Jazz. Utah finished with the league’s worst record last year, and will likely be looking to do so again in 2026 in order to nab another top pick.
The Rockets can use the game against the Jazz as a way to find their footing ahead of the 2025-26 regular season.
Houston takes on Utah at 7 p.m. tonight. They’ll tip off the regular season against the defending champion Thunder on Oct. 21.