When Can Amen Thompson Take Control of the Offense?
The Houston Rockets are a factor in the Western Conference, largely because of the growth of their young players. Amen Thompson has been a large part of the Rockets' ascension this year because of his defense and athleticism. Thompson has also shown a natural passing ability and upside for his scoring. When he understands how to score and pass at a high level, Houston looks like one of the top teams in the NBA. The Rockets are trying to stay patient until they can have that version of Thompson each game.
Thompson would already have control over this offense and be a scoring threat if he had any semblance of a reliable jump shot. He has hit big 3-pointers in the clutch, and he has made difficult fading mid-range shots on the move. However, depending on those shots to fall consistently is not a solid formula for victory.
Thompson's best version is when he can drive downhill into the paint, either finishing at the rim strong or kicking out to an open shooter.
When he can do this at a high level, offense for his teammates is easier. Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and Fred VanVleet benefit from his gravity when he can force the defense into difficult decisions with his speed and strength. Their percentage on deep-range shots doesn't do their passers any favors in the assist department, but Thompson's next step is creating enough opportunities for the team that he can always finish with a high amount of assists. His teammates won't finish each of his potential assists, but they could do slightly better at taking advantage of their chances when they arrive.
Thompson can consistently create good chances for the Rockets. He is one of the fastest players in the league, and he drives with authority and decisiveness. However, his handle leaves much to be desired, and he doesn't break defenders down off the dribble to get to the rim.
Thompson's handle is a weakness, and it's keeping him from really taking control of the offense and becoming Houston's top point guard prospect. Thompson needs to develop his shooting or his handle in the coming seasons. He needs to have some sort of offensive threat that either keeps defenses honest by not allowing three points or dices up the paint with quality ball handling.
The Rockets are close to pairing All-Star Alperen Sengun with some of their homegrown talent. Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. have become quality NBA players, and the Rockets will have to make decisions on their young players in the coming years. Thompson could become an invaluable part of their future and their offense once he develops in a few different areas. The more effective Thompson becomes, the easier for Houston to find points on the offensive end.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.