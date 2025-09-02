Where Does Rockets’ Alperen Sengun Rank Among Kevin Durant’s Co-Stars?
Kevin Durant has seen an illustrious career, playing superstar-level basketball across a variety of memorable teams.
He won the league MVP in Oklahoma City, earned two NBA titles in Golden State, created a fearsome trio in Brooklyn and still managed superstar scoring output in Phoenix.
Now, Durant joins the Houston Rockets, who are primed to contend in the Western Conference with one of the best rosters in basketball.
Moving forward, his star running mate will be big man Alperen Sengun, now a one-time All-Star after leading the charge for Houston last season.
Sengun has a unique game, boasting a back-to-the-basket style, mixed with some ball-handling and mobility. To wrap everything together, he’s as talented a passer as big men come, able to set up teammates on the perimeter and driving down the lane with ease.
But where does Sengun rank among Durant’s other co-stars across his career?
It’s a star-studded list. In only sticking with second (or first) options, Durant has played with Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, James Harden and Kyrie Irving — it’s hard to discern who was runner-up with the Nets — as well as Devin Booker. There’s a combined four MVP awards betwixt those players, and the other two were vital to Finals runs, with Irving eventually helping LeBron James and the Cavaliers win.
Sengun isn’t likely to offer Durants best-ever running mate on-paper. In fact, right now he’d rank dead last among them. But his fit and chemistry with the all-time scorer matters much more than prestige.
Sengun offers a drastically different look in tandem with the sharpshooter — one the NBA likely won’t be fully prepared for. Durant has rarely played with such a talented big, and especially one that can play-make and facilitate at Sengun's rate. The size of both alone, mixed with the fact Sengun gets his on the interior, while Durant roams the perimeter, makes for a lethal combination.
Additionally, the Rockets are far from top-heavy, boasting one of the best and deepest depth charts in the entire league. While Sengun will likely be his second-hand man in terms of scoring, players like Amen Thompson, Fred VanVleet and even Jabari Smith Jr. likely won't be too far behind.
Houston opens up their NBA preseason with a bout against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 6, and their regular season with a ring-night matchup against the Thunder.