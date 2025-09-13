Where Does Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. Rank Among Top Power Forwards?
Jabari Smith Jr. has had one of the more interesting trajectories for young players on this Houston Rockets team.
A soon-to-be fourth-year player in the NBA, Smith Jr. is just 22 years of age, with plenty of room to develop his game as the former third overall pick possesses the tangibles to be a potential superstar in the league.
In a recent power forward rankings by HoopsHype's Frank Urbina, the Houston Rockets found three of their power forwards being featured on the list, with Smith Jr. ranking the highest of the three, coming in at No. 17.
Ahead of Smith Jr. to crack the top 15 are Charlotte's Miles Bridges and Memphis Grizzlies' Santi Aldama.
Urbina detailed that the reason for Smith Jr.'s middle-of-the-pack ranking had to do a lot with the lack of offensive firepower that he offers, despite averaging 12.2 points last season with a 43.8% field goal.
"Smith’s game hasn’t fully translated to the NBA quite yet, though, as he’s been a mediocre three-point shooter in the Association, one who is knocking down 34 percent of his career triples."
The 22-year-old did miss time this past season, which certainly impacted his stats in a downward trend, but another healthy season for Smith Jr. will do wonders for not just his stats but his outlook for the team as well.
With Houston adding NBA superstar Kevin Durant this summer, fans and the front office hope that not only will Durant help the Rockets contend for a title, but also become a great veteran for the young Smith Jr.
Smith Jr. talked about playing with the former NBA MVP this upcoming season and had some high praise for his new teammate.
"I’m really excited. Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players to ever touch a basketball. It’s going to be great for me to learn from him, and see what he does, day-to-day... and just soak up as much game as I can," said Smith Jr. "It’s going to be fun playing alongside him and going to battle with him."
Signing a five-year, $122 million contract extension this summer with Houston, Smith Jr. will continue to be a mainstay in the Rockets' starting lineup.
If the 22-year-old forward can develop his offensive game, more importantly, a consistent three-point shot, then he very well could take a leap this season as the Rockets gear up to potentially contend for an NBA title.
Coming off a huge extension, the front office and fans will need to see a big year from Smith Jr. so they can be assured they are getting their money's worth for the potential rising star.