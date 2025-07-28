Houston Rockets Forward Has High Praise for New Teammate
If anyone on the Rockets has a lot to learn from Kevin Durant, it is 22-year-old forward Jabari Smith Jr., who has tremendous upside.
He came into the league drawing a few comparisons to the future Hall of Famer due to the similarities in build and Smith's athleticism resembles a younger Durant coming out of Texas.
Although the shooting and scoring ability is nowhere near similar yet, with the addition of Durant to the Rockets, this will ensure a boost in Smith Jr.'s development, especially as a scorer working with Durant this offseason and throughout his tenure with Houston.
Jabari Smith Jr. recently caught up with Space City Home Network’s Vanessa Richardson, telling her just how excited he is to play with Durant, along with what he would like to learn most from the former NBA champion.
"I’m really excited. Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players to ever touch a basketball. It’s going to be great for me to learn from him, and see what he does, day-to-day... and just soak up as much game as I can. It’s going to be fun playing alongside him and going to battle with him," said Smith Jr.
When talking about what can benefit his game the most while working with Durant, Smith Jr. discussed his jumper.
"Honestly, just different ways to get to the best thing I have, which is the jump shot. Different ways to get to it, and different ways to be effective and get to your spots," Smith said. "That’s really what I want to learn from him the most. You see how he does it, and how easy he makes it look. I know it’s not going to be easy, and it’s going to take some work. But I’m excited to learn from him and grow."
Finishing his third NBA season, Smith Jr. averaged 12.2 points with a 43.8 field goal completion and 35% behind the arc. The Rockets will need the forward to take a scoring leap in his fourth season, as he will be fresh off a five-year contract extension this offseason.