Kevin Durant Pinpoints Ways Rockets can Optimize Jabari Smith Jr. More

Since getting drafted by the Houston Rockets in 2022, Jabari Smith Jr. has had a bit of a bumpy ride of an NBA career. A roller coaster, if you will.

He initially had his sights set on the Orlando Magic, who held the first overall pick and had been linked to him for months. They ultimately drafted Paolo Banchero in a bit of a last minute decision.

Smith dropped to third, landing on a Rockets team that lacked structure, guidance and even veterans.

Smith’s rookie season got off to a lackluster start. Through his first 10 games, he averaged 10 points, 5.6 rebounds, 30.3 percent from the field and 30 percent from long-range. Oh, and 3.6 fouls per contest. By season’s end, he averaged 12.8 points, 7.2 boards, 40.8 percent from the field and 30.7 percent from deep, prompting him to play in the Summer League.

There, he lit it up, averaging 35.5 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while making the Second Team All Summer League.

Since the arrival of Ime Udoka, Smith has been in and out of the lineup, especially since the advent of Udoka’s double-big lineup, which saw him have a reduced role in Houston’s 2025 postseason series against the Golden State Warriors.

Smith played just 20.4 minutes per contest – a far cry from what you’d expect from a top-three draft pick.

The Rockets reached an agreement on a contract extension with Smith over the summer, worth $122 million over five years.

They also named him a starter.

This was Houston tabbing him as a staple in the years to come.

A pillar, if you will.

This season, Smith has had the best season of his career, averaging 15.3 points, seven rebounds, two assists, 44.7 percent from the field, 36.2 percent from three, 78.8 percent from the foul line and short of two stocks per contest.

Smith’s play has stood out to teammate and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant, which Durant explained on the Unguarded podcast with Fred VanVleet.

“Man, I was just talking about this last night.

He’s taking a leap forward man. He was making some moves last night.”

Durant explained how the Rockets can optimize Smith even more.

“We need to iso him more at the nail, we need to post him up more…. I wanna see you post up these little ass dudes. Like, Bari, go sit in the post.

And when we do that, it’ll be a bucket every time. We need to go to Bari more.”

Durant continued.

“I feel like the more responsibility we put on him, the better he’s going to get.”

Durant shed light on the workouts that he and Smith take part in, which Smith voluntarily chose to start participating in.

“We work out before shootarounds together. We go through the routine that I’ve been going through the last two to three years. It’s just basic sh-t. We shoot middies around spots, we off the dribble, getting to our off-the-dribble, one or two-three dribble combos, posting up. Like that sh-t keep me so sharp and I’m like ‘If it’s keeping me sharp, I’m sure it’ll keep you sharp, Bari.’”

Durant added the tough proposition that Smith places on defenses and individual defenders.

“Bari’s game, in a close out situation, he’s so long, you don’t know what he’s gonna do. He could shoot over you, he got stronger, his confidence getting [better]. I like where ‘Bari is right now and I feel like he’s going to get better.”

Smith has had three consecutive double-doubles, averaging 15.3 points and 10.7 rebounds during that span.