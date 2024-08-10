Where Does the Rockets’ Bench Rank in the NBA?
Depth is becoming more of a factor in winning than star power in the NBA. The Houston Rockets have had recent seasons finishing in the basement of the league, allowing them to draft an abundance of young talent. In turn, they have built a strong roster, and not just with their starters.
Houston's bench has risen to be one of the better units in the NBA. The starters of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun lead the way, but the second five could give that extra elevation the Rockets need to make the playoffs.
Houston drafted Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and it's looking like he'll be their standout point guard off the bench. Sheppard averaged an impressive 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks in the NBA Summer League, doing it all for the Vegas Rockets.
Aside from Sheppard, returning guard-forward Amen Thompson provides more off the ball than he does on it. Thompson was an outstanding defender and rebounder with his athleticism and 6-foot-7 frame. Not to mention, he can score the ball as well.
Cam Whitmore is the first forward for Houston's bench. After averaging 12.3 points in 18.7 minutes last season, it's looking like the sophomore is poised for another productive season.
Tari Eason and Steven Adams round out the bigs. Eason is an effective rebounder and will return after having season-ending surgery last season, as will Adams after sitting out all the way back from October. Adams is the veteran big the Rockets need. He can be a mentor for the young guys, and is still able to give enough in his limited role.
It's looking like we could see Ime Udoka go 10 men deep this season in Houston's rotation. Without Sheppard, Adams, and Eason for a chunk of last season, the Rockets bench was ninth in net rating at -1.7. They'll look to get that above zero. Just based on bench alone, the Rockets boast one that is definitely top 10, and by all counts is a top-five bench in the NBA.
