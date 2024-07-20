Where will Steven Adams fit in with the Houston Rockets this Season?
The Houston Rockets have a valuable veteran center in Steven Adams, after acquiring him at the trade deadline from Memphis. The 6-foot-11 big from New Zealand has always been a bruiser for playoff teams, and now finds himself backing up Alperen Sengun in Houston, for a team hoping to get back to the postseason.
Adams averaged 8.6 points and 11.5 rebounds in 2022-23, before undergoing season-ending knee surgery in October, causing him to miss all of last season. Despite these injury troubles, Adams was a force when healthy, consistently starting in Oklahoma City, New Orleans, and Memphis throughout his ten-year NBA career.
For the Rockets, he will provide veteran experience and hustle off the bench, fitting in with their defensive scheme. Rebounding was a struggle for Houston last season, and hopefully, Adams can fix that.
The 31-year-old, if not a valuable piece for the Rockets, could be traded for a bigger piece if things don't work out. He will be in the final year of his deal, making $12.6 million this season. With most of the Rockets players on smaller rookie deals, Adams allows Houston to make a swing for another player to improve their roster.
The knee injury times poorly with his free agency in 2026, but there is optimism that he can have a bounce-back season for the Rockets. Adams is a tough player with valuable experience and a paint presence. He can certainly be of use for Houston, whether it be on the court as a backup or in a trade.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.