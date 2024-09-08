Which Houston Rockets Player has the 'Most Insulting' NBA 2K Video Game Rating
On Friday, Sept. 6, NBA 2K25 was released for video game consoles around the world.
As always, the game was met with plenty of excitement, and a fair share of backlash as well. Aside from some users complaining about gameplay or other features, the biggest disconnect from the producers and fans seems to come in the player's ratings.
Weather observers feel a player's overall rating was too low, or one of their skills was rated high enough, there are plenty of questionable rankings in the new video game.
Bleacher Report compiled a list of each NBA team's "most insulting" rating in the newest edition of NBA 2K. For the Rockets, Grant Hughes nominated Fred VanVleet's 84 overall rating.
Hughes argues that Jalen Green, who also received an 84 overall rating, is still not as good of a player as VanVleet and the rankings should reflect as such.
"Jalen Green apparently created some diehard fans among ratings-deciders when he averaged 27.7 points per game in March as his Houston Rockets went on a late-season surge," Hughes wrote. "A belief that that version of Green is real and sustainable is the only way to explain his overall rating of 84. Because there's simply no argument that Green deserves the same rating as teammate Fred VanVleet. ... Green is absurdly athletic, young enough at 22 to suggest improvement is a given and still has that No. 2 overall pick pedigree. But he's just not on Fred VanVleet's level...unless that incredible run last March is the new normal."
Last season, Green averaged 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range. The former No. 2 overall pick did close the year on an impressive run, but will need to show he can sustain that level of play for an entire season.
VanVleet, on the other hand, averaged 17.4 points, 8.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 41.6% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.