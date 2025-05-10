Which of the Rockets’ Vets Should Be Their Priority Moving Forward?
The discussion surrounding the Houston Rockets' success this season and in the future has centered around the team's young players. While they did play a large role in the Rockets' 50-win season, the franchise has made it clear it values the contributions of the veterans on the team. The young players like Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun have immense future value due to their high potential, but Houston hasn't tipped its hand on how many of the vets will still be on the team when those two players reach their potential.
Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Steven Adams had moments throughout the season of high-level play. They also helped guide the young players as they dealt with their first major taste of success.
VanVleet has had the most responsibility on offense among the main veteran players. Last season, he was often leaned on for his scoring abilities. He hit timely shots and kept the offense organized when other players on the team went cold.
He took a step back with scoring this season, but still helped organize the offense. He calms the offense when shots aren't falling, and he's the best on the team at operating the pick-and-roll with Sengun.
His value is still clear despite less reliance on his scoring. The young players earned more responsibility in the offense as Sengun, Thompson, and Jalen Green improved their ability to read defenses. VanVleet still contributes great offensive value, but he can take a secondary role on the offense to allow his youthful teammates a chance to focus on playing their style of basketball. He is responsible for decision-making in the clutch when the possessions matter most.
The veteran most responsible for the point-of-attack defense for Houston is Dillon Brooks. The aggressive defender bothers elite wing players with quick hands and feet. He can swipe away shot attempts and interrupt dribble moves, causing fast breaks and counterattacks.
Brooks is also the team's best shooter after finishing with a team-high percentage this year. He created offense when the Rockets struggled to score, punishing smaller guards in the paint or hitting tough post fadeaways.
Steven Adams showed his main flashes in the postseason, helping dominate the glass against the Golden State Warriors. His contributions are invaluable for a team that led the team in rebounds this season.
However, it's not likely that each of these players will still be on the team when the Rockets are truly contending for championships. Each provides a unique skill set that helps Houston win games.
However, Brooks may be the player who has the most secure long-term future.
Brooks already plays a secondary role, and the Rockets won't need to depend on him when the young players approach their prime. If they still rely on VanVleet to control the offense in the future, it means the core players aren't good enough to lead the team. The addition of Reed Sheppard is supposedly the transition for VanVleet to phase out of the offense.
Adams is reaching an age that might not be sustainable for a big man in the long term. Brooks adds a combination of shooting and defense that isn't found anywhere else on the team.
The Rockets have many options to build their team further and improve, but they could benefit from holding on to a key veteran as the young team continues to get better.