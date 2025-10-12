While Rockets Fans Hope for Russell Westbrook Reunion, All Signs Point Elsewhere
As soon as Fred VanVleet went down for what is likely to be the entire 2025-26 NBA season with a torn ACL, panic set in among Houston Rockets fans. The team's two-way floor general and veteran leader was a major part of their rise to relevance.
The Rockets were already thin at the guard spot, specifically at point guard. With VanVleet out, Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard are projected to step up and take on more playmaking responsibilities, but can they adapt to the role so close to the regular season?
Many fans have been calling for the Rockets to reunite with Russell Westbrook, who spent the 2019-20 season with the team next to James Harden. The former MVP most recently played for the Denver Nuggets, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals across 75 regular-season games.
While having a veteran presence and a point guard who can still produce would likely be beneficial for a Houston squad in title contention, all signs point to the organization not signing Westbrook. Instead, he's expected to start the season without a team. If he does end up somewhere, it probably won't be the Rockets.
The Rockets are hard-capped at the first apron. Dipping into that would mean extreme penalties that could cost their future. In fact, teams like the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns just spent the entire offseason avoiding further penalties.
Houston could try to create space by moving assets, but it only has five tradeable contracts. The Rockets would have to trade Keivn Durant, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason or Reed Sheppard to create space for Westbrook.
It's unlikely that Houston would move any of those players. Durant, Sengun, Thompson and Eason are major pieces in the Rockets' core, while Sheppard is about to enter the rotation. On top of that, he's entering his second season in the league. Why would the organization move on from him so early in a lottery pick's career?
If Westbrook were to sign anywhere right now, it would likely be the Sacramento Kings. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, there is a strong mutual interest between both sides. The Kings are in need of a point guard as they try to remain in postseason contention.
While a Westbrook-Rockets reunion entices many fans, nothing points to the long-time veteran joining Houston. The team is stuck with the current roster due to the salary cap, and Westbrook appears to be nearing a return with Sacramento.